The return of AEW “Blood & Guts” is now official.

AEW has confirmed that the 5-on-5 match will take place on a special episode of “Dynamite” on June 29 in Detroit, Michigan. The announcement came following an angle on Wednesday’s show that saw Chris Jericho accepting a “Blood & Guts” challenge on behalf of the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS) from William Regal and Eddie Kingston.

As noted earlier, the segment began with Jericho gloating over JAS’ victory in the inaugural Anarchy at the Arena match at Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Le Champion was then interrupted by Kingston and Regal, who uttered the words “blood and guts” much to the delight of fans at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Regal, the former general manager of WWE NXT, would always elicit a pop from the crowds for announcing “War Games” matches between the old Black & Gold stables. Of course, the “Blood & Guts” match happens to be AEW’s version of the iconic Crockett-era WarGames matches.

After Regal threw down the gauntlet, Jericho initially rejected the challenge, until Ortiz ran down to the ring and managed to snip off some of Jericho’s hair. Needless to say, a furious Jericho accepted the challenge, but not before upping the stakes, challenging Ortiz to a Hair vs. Hair match at AEW ‘Road Rager’ on June 15 in St. Louis, Missouri. Ortiz accepted the challenge.

Later, Jon Moxley declared that he “wanted in” the Blood & Guts match as well, shortly after defeating JAS’ Daniel Garcia in the main event.

This year’s “Blood & Guts” will feature the same 10 men who participated in Sunday’s Anarchy at the Arena match – Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker & Matt Menard vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson.

The inaugural AEW “Blood & Guts” match took place on the May 5, 2021, edition of Dynamite, pitting The Pinnacle (MJF, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, and FTR) against The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz). MJF’s squad prevailed on that night.

Blood and Guts announced for June 29 edition of AEW Dynamite https://t.co/ncH5ybveYD pic.twitter.com/OoJEpvsyhy — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) June 2, 2022

