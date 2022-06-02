The return of AEW’s “Blood & Guts” match is on its way after tonight’s episode of AEW “Dynamite”.

During the show this evening, The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hagar, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, & Daniel Garcia) came out to the arena and said that since they dominated Sunday’s “Anarchy in the Arena” match, the AEW Galaxy should worship them.

He explains that such a brutal match will naturally result in injuries, and he brings up how Eddie Kingston attempted to set him on fire. He says that when the sports entertainers and the pro wrestlers go against one another, sports entertainers always win.

That is when Eddie Kingston appeared from the back and said that he wants to fight them in a blood & guts match. Jericho denies him the match initially, and that’s when the JAS jumped Kingston and started beating him down at ringside. As they were distracted, Ortiz sneaks into the ring and ends up cutting of a chunk of Jericho’s hair.

This pisses Jericho off enough that he accepts the Blood & Guts match, but only if Ortiz puts his hair on the line in a hair vs. hair stipulation. If Ortiz’s side wins the match, Jericho will shave his head. If Jericho wins, Ortiz will lose his hair once the match has concluded.

The return of the match was hinted at earlier this year when AEW filed to trademark “Blood & Guts” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office on March 27.

The official date for the match has yet to be announced, but we will keep you updated.

.@Madking1981 is enraged after the events of Anarchy In The Arena! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/t4YPAv95a5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022

It's going to be Hair versus Hair between @IAmJericho and @ortiz_powerful before they can get to #BloodAndGuts! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/73fHcxVk0t — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022

