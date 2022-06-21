Former AEW stablemates Trent Beretta and Wheeler Yuta had something planned out together before Yuta set sail for Blackpool. Beretta joined the “Battleground Podcast” in advance of “AEW Dynamite” heading to Milwaukee and chatted about rejoining his former tag team, Roppongi Vice, but losing a “best friend” in Yuta.

“I feel like the way he got put into Best Friends was super weird and a hard situation for him to be in as a wrestler,” Beretta said of Yuta. “It’s like, ‘Who’s this new guy who is suddenly best friends with these guys that I knew?'”

Yuta was a new recruit for the Best Friends back when Beretta was on the shelf due to spinal fusion surgery, but when Beretta returned, his character was miffed at Yuta’s presence in the group.

“The whole reason my guy was being upset at him was we were planning on just kind of doing our own angle where we would eventually have a match and he would win my respect,” Beretta said. “Because I was like, ‘He needs something for people to grab onto,’ so that’s kind of why we did that. But then it ended up just working out a completely different way where I was just really mean to him for no reason, then he left.”

Yuta joined the Blackpool Combat Club back on April 8 following a bloody main event battle against Jon Moxley. Since then, Yuta has competed in the New Japan Pro-Wrestling Super Juniors tournament, not making the finals but finishing with a total of five wins and four losses.

Meanwhile, since returning to AEW following his surgery, Beretta’s actions have taken on a more serious tone, as opposed to the comedic antics of the Best Friends. This was highlighted by him realigning with Rocky Romero and reforming Roppongi Vice. On Wednesday, the two will team up with Orange Cassidy to face Will Ospreay and the Aussie Open.

