AEW Star Bryan Danielson spent a large portion of his career working as “Daniel Bryan” in WWE, and throughout his run, Bryan was a chameleon with the way he could easily take his character to new places. Whether it was as an underdog fighting off the authority, being a part of Team Hell No! alongside WWE Hall of Famer Kane, the “new” Daniel Bryan, that preferred a thriving environment over the WWE Universe, or whatever else, Bryan excelled at the roles under the tutelage of the former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

Bryan had even gone on the record saying as much in past interviews, explaining that he took notes when he got tidbits of info from Vince that he wanted to hold on to. As recent bombshell reports from the “Wall Street Journal” continue tallying up Vince McMahon’s alleged hush money payments to several former colleagues, one has to wonder how the news affects those close to him like Bryan.

“So, one, first thing I should say is no comment,” Bryan said when Wrestling Inc.’s own Nick Hausman asked about the allegations made against Vince. “Second thing I should say about stuff and just Vince, in general, is maybe it’s more about love. If you love somebody, is that people make mistakes and you love them regardless.”

As noted, McMahon is under investigation by WWE’s Board of Directors, federal prosecutors, and the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) for a series of payments he made between 2006 and 2022. WWE stated that they had received “regulator,” investigative and enforcement inquiries, subpoenas, or demands” in connection with Unrecorded Expenses made by McMahon between 2006 and 2022 in their 8-K filing with the SEC. The unrecorded expenses were said to be close to $14.6 million, which WWE mentioned have either been paid or will be paid personally by McMahon. The ongoing federal investigation apparently hastened McMahon to retire from all duties, corporate and creative.

