As noted earlier, pro wrestling legend William Regal is now All Elite.

Regal made his AEW debut Sunday at the Revolution pay-per-view, appearing after officials struggled to break up a post-match brawl between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Regal would eventually convince Moxley and Danielson to shake hands, but not before slapping both wrestlers. Jim Ross on commentary floated the possibility of Moxley and Danielson forming a tag team going forward.

Wrestlers from across promotions have tweeted their reactions to Regal joining AEW.

As of this writing, it’s unknown if William Regal has joined AEW as just an on-screen talent/manager, or if he will assisting the company in a backstage role. WWE released Regal on January 5 as part of a major overhaul to the NXT and Performance Center staff. Regal spent 21 years with the company.

