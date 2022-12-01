William Regal Floored In Shocking Attack On AEW Dynamite

For the past eight months, William Regal was the coach of the Blackpool Combat Club, a group consisting of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta. The faction started at Revolution following a hard-hitting match between Moxley and Danielson. At Full Gear on November 19, Regal turned on Moxley by sliding MJF a pair of brass knuckles to knock out Moxley with and capture the AEW World Championship. However, Regal's deal with the devil did ended up not paying off for him.

As MJF was nearing the end of his first promo since winning the championship on the November 30 episode of "AEW Dynamite," he used those same brass knuckles when he punched Regal in the back of the head. The blow knocked out Regal, leaving him lying motionless on the mat. MJF then referenced an email Regal had sent him years ago. After MJF left the ring, Danielson and doctors came out to check on Regal, who was carried out on a stretcher and put into an ambulance.

Prior to turning on Regal, MJF praised the former Intercontinental Champion for all he had done in the business the past 40 years, attempting to get the audience cheer Regal for his contributions. With rumors swirling about when Regal's contract with AEW truly expires, the angle could lead fans to believe he is being written off of AEW TV.

MJF's first challenger for the AEW World Championship will be Ricky Starks at Winter is Coming on December 15.