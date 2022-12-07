AEW Dynamite Preview (12/7): Two Title Matches, AEW World Champion MJF To Speak, Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale, More

Two high-stakes championship matches and a lucrative Battle Royale form part of tonight's stacked "AEW Dynamite" line-up in Cedar Park, Texas. Reigning AEW TNT and Ring of Honor Television Champion Samoa Joe will put the AEW TNT belt on the line against Darby Allin, and Max Caster and Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, with the latter looking to add a fourth tag team title to their championship haul alongside the IWGP, ROH, and AAA tag belts. Additionally, the "Dynamite" Diamond Ring Battle Royale returns for a fourth consecutive year, with the co-winners advancing to next week's "Dynamite: Winter Is Coming" episode to battle in a one-on-one match for the "Dynamite" Diamond Ring; Maxwell Jacob Friedman won the ring last year for a third straight year.

And speaking of the reigning AEW World Champion, MJF will speak tonight after he struck down Blackpool Combat Club defector William Regal with a pair of brass knuckles last week, leading to the Englishman being stretchered out of the arena. Notably, we'll also hear from the BCC's Jon Moxley (on his 36th birthday), who will perhaps address the future of the stable. However, Moxley may have to delay talks with the group, as fellow members Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will be focused on their scheduled bout against ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia and Jake Hager of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Elsewhere, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Leila Grey, and Red Velvet of The Baddies will team up to take on former Baddies' member Kiera Hogan, Skye Blue, and Madison Rayne in a trios match. Plus, Tony Schiavone will host a sit down interview with Jamie Hayter, who is now the official AEW Women's World Champion.