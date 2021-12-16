MJF is now a three-time winner of AEW’s Dynamite Diamond Ring. He won the prize in the main event of Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite.

MJF won the match by forcing Dante Martin to tap out to the Salt Of The Earth submission hold. Moments earlier, Martin appeared to be close to victory after hitting his double springboard moonsault. However, when Martin went for the pin, Ricky Starks appeared at ringside and put MJF’s foot on the bottom rope. Martin was briefly distracted and MJF took advantage to get the win.

AEW commemorated MJF’s victory after the show. It posted a picture on its social media of him posing with the Dynamite Diamond Ring. On his own Twitter, he proudly proclaimed, “3 Peat!”

MJF won the Dynamite Diamond Ring for the first time in November 2019 when he defeated Hangman Page. His second victory came in December 2020 when he beat Orange Cassidy.

MJF is set to wrestle another match on next week’s Dynamite. AEW announced a 6-man tag team match for the show, with him and FTR taking on CM Punk, Sting and Darby Allin.

MJF was celebrating his Dynamite Diamond Ring victory with FTR at the end when Sting and Allin staged a surprise attack. The advantage was brief as The Pinnacle trio quickly turned the tables. CM Punk came to the rescue of Sting and Allin as the show ended.

MJF made headlines earlier in the day when a report surfaced that WWE and its TV partners FOX and the USA Network have an interest in bringing him into the company. He reacted to the report with a tweet that referred to “The bidding war of 2024”.

3 Peat!!!! — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 16, 2021