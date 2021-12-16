Next Wednesday’s “Holiday Bash” edition of AEW Dynamite is shaping up to be another entertaining show for the promotion. It was teased during Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite that AEW President Tony Khan would be announcing a big match for next week’s episode of Dynamite. At the end of the show, it was announced that the main event for next week’s Dynamite CM Punk, Sting, & Darby Allin vs. MJF & FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Hardwood).

Also on next week’s Dynamite, Adam Cole also teased a gift for The Young Bucks and Bobby Fish, telling them that it’s going to be the best Christmas present they’ve ever received.

The show will also see Griff Garrison try to avenge Julia Hart when he takes on Malakai Black in a one-on-one match. Black appeared out of nowhere last week and sprayed his black mist into her face, causing her to fall to the ground, hysterically screaming.

Here is the card for next Wednesday’s holiday edition of AEW Dynamite:

* CM Punk, Sting, & Darby Allin vs. MJF & FTR (Dax Hardwood & Cash Wheeler)

* Malakai Black vs. Griff Garrison

* Adam Cole has a Christmas gift for The Young Bucks & Bobby Fish

You can see some promos for the matches below: