Kiera Hogan Questions Recent Jade Cargill Decision Regarding The Baddies

Last week on "AEW Dynamite," Kiera Hogan was abruptly kicked out of Jade Cargill's Baddies group during a backstage segment. Presented with documents to sign by Cargill's legal representation Mark Sterling, Hogan was informed that her services would no longer be needed, and she was summarily dismissed from the crew In response to these sudden developments, Hogan appeared on "Busted Open Radio" to address the decision to remove her from The Baddies.

"I did a lot for The Baddies," Hogan said. "I did a lot for Jade, I did a lot for the group, and I just feel like the work I was giving wasn't appreciated. Honestly, I still don't know the reason as to why I was kicked out." We may end up with some answers on tonight's "Dynamite" with Cargill announcing a very special in-ring celebration for both the TBS Championship and the return of Red Velvet at Cargill's side. Suffice it to say, Hogan is expected to make her presence felt in some way, perhaps looking for an explanation or maybe some payback for the embarrassing way she was cast aside. She had been a member of the Baddies since April.

Hogan made her televised AEW debut on August 11, losing to former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida on "AEW Dark: Elevation." The following month, it was revealed that Hogan had officially signed a contract with the company. Hogan's move to AEW came after four years working for Impact Wrestling, where she regularly performed in the Knockouts tag team division as half of Fire 'N Flava with Tasha Steelz; Hogan became a two-time Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion with Steelz during her Impact tenure.

