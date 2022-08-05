Kiera Hogan is tearing it up in AEW as part of The Baddies, but she has now given fans insight into her repetitive booking while she was part of “Impact” Wrestling.

“I feel like as Black people, we have to work ten times as hard,” Hogan opened up to Thunder Rosa on her “Taco Vlog.” “I feel like a lot of us are very charismatic, very athletic, do a lot of things that other races and other ethnicities can do, but for us, we always have to work harder.”

She continued to say that she feels that her skin color has hindered her from being able to fulfill her desire to go to Japan. She said that during her time with “Impact,” she felt the company put her with Tasha Steelz in the spotlight because they were outlandish and made the gimmick about them. She also said she felt like she was able to bring it every chance she got.

Hogan stated that although she was extremely grateful to have gotten a title shot for the Impact Knockouts Championship at the NWA Empowerrr event, she said she wished she had gotten an opportunity to have a title shot while she was still with “Impact” and have a proper singles run.

“I was there for four years and I feel like, in storylines, I was always somebody’s best friend … When I got there, I was Allie’s best friend, and then I was Jordynne’s best friend, then I was Madison Rayne’s best friend. I was like, ‘Can I be by myself? Like, am I not strong enough to be by myself? Am I not a strong enough character? Like, what is it?’ That’s why I changed my character, so I would be able to do something different and not the same old thing.”

Hogan worked for “Impact” from 2017 to 2021. She competed in singles action against Su Yung, Taya Valkyrie, Jordynne Grace, and Rosemary before forming Fire N’ Flava with Tasha Steelz in May 2020. They would win the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships twice, the first from Havok and Nevaeh at Hard to Kill 2021 and the second from Grace and Rachael Ellering at Under Seige. Hogan would announce her departure from the company in July of that year before heading to AEW, where she is currently part of The Baddies alongside Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, Leila Grey, and Stokley Hathaway.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Taco Vlog with an h/t to Wrestling INC. for the transcription.

