Kiera Hogan is done with Impact Wrestling.

Hogan announced on her OnlyFans account that she finished up with the company at the TV tapings held in Nashville this week.

“What’s up babies! I’m in Nashville for tapings and you guys will be the first to know that this is my last IMPACT tapings and I’m going to see what else is out there for me [emoji] I’m so excited and scared but I know whatever I choose to do I’m gonna be the best and that’s on periodt [blue heart emoji],” she wrote.

It was reported back in August 2019 that Hogan had signed a multi-year contract with the company that summer.

Known as Fire ‘N’ Flava, Hogan and Tasha Steelz won the tournament to revive the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles earlier this year at Hard To Kill on January 16. They then dropped the titles to Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering at Rebellion on April 25, but won them back on May 15 at Under Siege. They lost the titles to Havok and Rosemary at Slammiversary this past Sunday. A new storyline with the tag team will play out over the next few episodes of Impact on AXS, taped this past week.

Hogan first signed with Impact/GFW back in August 2017. She leaves the company as a two-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion.

Stay tuned for more on Hogan’s future and Impact departure.

