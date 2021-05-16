Tonight was Impact Wrestling’s special event, “Under Siege.” During the show, Fire ‘n Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) defeated Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering to become the new Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

In the main event, Moose defeated Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, Matt Cardona, Chris Sabin, & Sami Callihan in an Impact World Championship #1 Contendership Match.

Below are the full results:

* Brian Myers defeated Black Taurus (with Decay)

* Taylor Wilde & Tenille Dashwood (with Kaleb with a K) defeated Kimber Lee & Susan

* Ace Austin & Madman Fulton defeated XXXL (Acey Romero & Larry D), TJP & Petey Williams, and Rohit Raju & Mahabali Shera (Impact Tag Team Championships #1 Contendership Match)

* W.Morrissey defeated Willie Mack

* Fire ‘n Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) defeated Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering (c) (Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match)

* Josh Alexander (c) defeated El Phantasmo (X Division Championship Match)

* Deonna Purrazzo (with Kimber Lee & Susan) (c) defeated Havok (Impact Knockouts Championship Match)

* Eddie Edwards & FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) defeated Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows)

* Moose defeated Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, Matt Cardona, Chris Sabin, & Sami Callihan (Impact World Championship #1 Contendership Match)