Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Join us for live coverage, beginning at 7 pm ET for the Pre-Show, main card starts at 8 pm ET! The PPV is available on Impact Plus, FITE and traditional PPV.

Below is the full card:

Impact Knockouts Championship

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

Impact X-Division Championship

Manik (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Havok and Nevaeh

Old School Rules Six-Man Tag Team Match

Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering vs. Cousin Jake, Rhino, and Tommy Dreamer

Barbed Wire Massacre

Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan

Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson with Don Callis vs. Rich Swann, Chris Sabin, and Moose

The Karate Man vs. Ethan Page

Crazzy Steve and Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb

Pre-Show

Josh Alexander vs. Brian Myers