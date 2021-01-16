Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Join us for live coverage, beginning at 7 pm ET for the Pre-Show, main card starts at 8 pm ET! The PPV is available on Impact Plus, FITE and traditional PPV.
Below is the full card:
Impact Knockouts Championship
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
Impact X-Division Championship
Manik (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju
Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship
Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Havok and Nevaeh
Old School Rules Six-Man Tag Team Match
Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering vs. Cousin Jake, Rhino, and Tommy Dreamer
Barbed Wire Massacre
Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan
Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson with Don Callis vs. Rich Swann, Chris Sabin, and Moose
The Karate Man vs. Ethan Page
Crazzy Steve and Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb
Pre-Show
Josh Alexander vs. Brian Myers