AEW Dynamite Preview (11/30): MJF To Speak For The First Time As AEW World Champion, Death Triangle Vs. The Elite Match Three Of Seven, More

Maxwell Jacob Friedman will speak for the first time since capturing the AEW World Championship at Full Gear on November 19 when "AEW Dynamite" airs tonight from Indianapolis. In the main event of AEW's final pay-per-view of the year, "The Salt of the Earth" defeated Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley to win his first major championship in Tony Khan's promotion. Not surprisingly, the triumph was not without controversy, as BCC's William Regal passed MJF a pair of brass knuckles to use on Moxley, which ultimately allowed MJF to pick up the victory.

Last week, Regal was confronted by an irate Moxley about his actions, but we have still yet to learn why he has sided with MJF. The AEW World Champion will likely tell all tonight when he takes the microphone.

Tonight's broadcast will also see Death Triangle (Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fénix) and The Elite (Kenny Omega and Matt and Nick Jackson) continue their best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship. Death Triangle has a 2-0 lead, so Omega and The Young Bucks desperately need a win to have any chance of regaining the titles they never officially lost. Additionally, BCC's Bryan Danielson will go one-on-one with FTR's Dax Harwood for the first time, and recent AEW recruit Willow Nightingale will face Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay.

Meanwhile, undefeated AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, along with Baddies Red Velvet and Leila Grey, will partake in TBS Championship celebration. Last week, Kiera Hogan was fired from The Baddies by Cargill, and the group will now look to move on in style.