Big Update On Willow Nightingale's Pro Wrestling Future

Willow Nightingale was officially welcomed into the AEW roster Friday night during the live episode of "AEW Rampage" at Daisy's Place in Jacksonville, FL.

Following her victory over Leila Grey, Nightingale was taken aback when Tony Schiavone announced the news in a post-match segment. Overcome with emotion, Grey would hug Schiavone, as Jim Ross said "well earned" on commentary. Shortly thereafter, AEW President Tony Khan sent out his customary "wrestler is All Elite" tweet.

As noted earlier, Nightingale's original opponent - Penelope Ford – was pulled from the match due to an undisclosed injury. After Schiavone announced the injury, TBS Champion Jade Cargill said she was sending Grey to "whoop" Nightingale, while threatening to hijack the show until Nyla Rose returned her championship title. Cargill lived up to her word and crashed Nightingale's celebratory moment, as the new AEW signee retreated without wanting to pick a fight. Cargill's promo was eventually cut short by Rose, Vickie Guerrero & Marina Shafir, who mocked her by flashing the TBS Title before leaving the arena. This was followed by security guards trying to get Cargill out of the ring, but Cargill laid out all of them.

Despite working without a contract, Nightingale has been featured prominently on AEW TV in recent months, most notably as an ally of Toni Storm, Paige and the other babyfaces in AEW's women's division. She also wrestled Cargill in a losing effort at Battle of the Belts IV earlier this month.

Nightingale made her AEW debut in September 2021 on an episode of "Dark." Since then, she has wrestled a total of 24 matches for the promotion, with her TV debut coming in a loss against Red Velvet on "Rampage" in April this year. Nightingale's win on Friday also marked her first-ever singles victory on AEW TV.