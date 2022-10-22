Penelope Ford Pulled From Match Due To Injury

"The Super Bad Girl" Penelope Ford is currently sidelined with an injury.

During this October 21 episode of "AEW Rampage", Ford was set to go one-on-one with AEW's newest signee, Willow Nightingale. However, during the opening contest of the show, commentary announced that Ford would be replaced by one of Jade Cargill's Baddies, Leila Grey. Cargill later gave some insight into the situation in a sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone, revealing that she had agreed to lend Grey as her replacement in exchange for the return of her TBS Championship, which was stolen by Nyla Rose.

As of writing, it is not known what Ford's injury is or how long she will be out. Ford missed the first half of this year with an unknown injury following a street fight on the December 31, 2021 edition of "Rampage", during which she teamed up with The Bunny in a losing effort against Tay Melo and Anna Jay. She returned during the August 15 edition of "Dark: Elevation", and has since gone on to have a number of mixed tag team matches with her husband, Kip Sabian, on "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation" over the past few weeks.

Ford has been All Elite since January 2019, entering into a program with Sabian and Joey Janela soon after. She went on to have numerous tag team matches before earning herself a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship at Fyter Fest 2020. While she may have fallen short then, she hasn't let that stop her and has continued to rise through the ranks.