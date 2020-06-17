It was announced on tonight's AEW Dynamite that AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida will take on Penelope Ford at Fyter Fest. Last week, Ford got the pin on Shida in tag team action after hitting her with the title.

The two-night event goes down on July 1 and July 8 at 8 pm ET on TNT.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!

Below is the updated lineup for Fyter Fest:

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage (AEW World Championship)

* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Best Friends (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Cody (c) vs. Jake Hager (AEW TNT Championship)

* Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Penelope Ford (AEW Women's World Championship)

* Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy