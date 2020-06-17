Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall with Brandi Rhodes (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

Omega and Rhodes get things started, Omega tries for an early one winged angel, nope, eats a back elbow. Omega ended up clipping Dustin in the head (both with his head and his knee as he flipped over Dustin) while he was in the corner. Looking a bit wobbly, but stills hits a hurricanrana. He takes a second in the ring, Omega shakes his hand. Page and QT both tag in, QT gets in some moves at first, but then takes a big boot to the face.



Page with a couple chops. Both end up tagging out to their partners. Rhodes drops Omega, works him over. Marshall tags in, double side russian leg sweep. From the crowd, we see Brit Baker attaching notes to a string and sends it up to commentary with her thoughts. She lets Tony she doesn't like his green tie. Dustin continues to beat up Omega, keeping him grounded, hits a big body drop.

Page and Marshall get back in the ring, and Page beats up QT, clotheslines Rhodes off the apron, fallaway slam on QT, then hits a crossbody splash down on Dustin. Sliding clothesline on QT, cover, two. Omega back in, second rope moonsault, cover, two-count. Page heads back in, chop to the chest. Another cheap shot to Dustin, sending him back to the floor. High boot to QT, but QT with a springboard disaster kick.

Omega and Dustin back in, Dustin with a couple clotheslines, uppercut, atomic drop, bulldog, and a pair of spinning powerslams on both opponents. He heads up to the top rope and hits a twisting senton on both guys. He sends both guys out to the floor, QT tags in. Cannonball senton on both guys. QT special over the top rope and down on Omega. He throws Kenny back into the ring, hits another top rope move, kip up, looks for the diamond cutter, but eats a snap dragon suplex. Rhodes with a canadian destroyer, Page with a big clothesline, but then takes a diamond cutter!



Allie runs out to the stage and cheers on QT. Brandi isn't a fan and encourages her team even more. QT heads to the top rope, twisting moonsault, but the pool is empty. Page tags in, he and Omega work over QT. Dustin tries to help, but gets tossed out to the floor. Allie still cheering on from the stage. Page with a powerbomb, knee to the back of the head. Page to the outside and takes out Dustin. Back in the ring, Page and Omega hit the last call (v-trigger/buckshot lariat) on Marshall for the pinfall victory.

Winners: Kenny Omega and Hangman Page via Pinfall

- Tonight: Cody will defend the TNT Title against someone outside of AEW. Billy vs. MJF. Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc vs. Young Bucks. Best Friends vs. Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho (winner goes to Fyter Fest to face Page and Omega). Anna Jay in action.



- Anna Jay talks about first getting into wrestling when she was younger. Says once she got signed, she realized she had to work ten time harder. Jay says ultimately she wants to put on a show and give something the fans to remember, hence "The Star of the Show."

Anna Jay vs. Abadon



Abadon had previously appeared on an episode of AEW Dark. Abadon with a double leg takedown, throwing shots at Jay, then going right at the referee. Jay with some forearms in the corner, but they don't seem to do much damage. Abadon with a clothesline, then chokes Jay over the middle rope, step-up hurricanrana, cover, and we're already done here.

Winner: Abadon via Pinfall



- Post-match, commentary putting over Abadon as a bit of an upset. Jay lays in the ring as Brodie Lee (with the rest of his crew) make their way to the stage. Colt Cabana looking on from ringside. Grayson getting in Private Party's face as Uno hands over an envelope to Cabana. He reads it over and looks at Lee. Not sure what it is, but maybe some kind of offer. The group kindly help Anna Jay out of the ring, Lee takes her hand and she's helped to the back with them. Cabana looks on with a confused look.

Billy with Austin Gunn vs. MJF with Wardlow

MJF heads out to stall. Gets back in, tries to irish whip him, but Billy doesn't go anywhere, MJF pretends like he was just shaking hands and Billy sends him to the mat. MJF with a thumbs to the eye, avoids some strikes, but then eats a high boot, cover, two. MJF heads up to the stage and walks away to the back. Billy goes after him and carries MJF back to the ring. He sets MJF in the ring, MJF tries to drape him over the top rope, Billy blocks it, but MJF had turned around and did some taunting.

He ends up backing into Billy, kick to the midsection, fameasser attempt, nope, MJF with a chop block, and another. He starts working over the knee to a bunch of boos.