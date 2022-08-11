Big Update On Penelope Ford's AEW TV Return

Ford is an AEW original, having signed with the company back in 2019. She started off as a ringside presence rather than an in-ring competitor, first as the valet to former AEW talent Joey Janela, then finding herself by the side of Kip Sabian, who she married in 2021. Shortly before vanishing from TV, Ford competed in a landmark match for herself on "AEW Rampage: New Year's Smash," as she teamed with The Bunny to take on Tay Conti (now known as Tay Melo after her own nuptials) and Anna Jay in a bloody street fight. Ford took part in a wild spot in that match, as Conti hit Ford with a piledriver off the apron through a table. This took Ford out of commission and allowed Anna Jay to put the Queenslayer on Bunny for the submission victory.

However, Ford has been unable to step into an AEW ring for several months. She last competed on the January 15 episode of "AEW Dark," when she defeated Angelica Risk — since then, her presence on television since has been non-existent, causing many fans to believe she was put on the All Elite backburner. AEW President Tony Khan dispelled that notion a month back, however, saying he "can't wait until she's medically cleared to come back." And if a recent "AEW Dark: Elevation" taping is any indication, neither Khan nor the fans will have to wait any longer.