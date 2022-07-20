Kip Sabian has been a major mystery to wrestling fans over course of this past year, but he just got vocal on social media. Before week two of “AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest,” taking place tonight, Sabian took a moment to poll fans before the show airs.

“Tonight AEW in Duluth, Gas South Arena,” Sabian asked. “Who’s there live? Who’s watching from home?” Sabian included a photo of himself with a box over his head that has “Under Rated, Over It” written on it.

Sabian was one of the first AEW signed talents and was originally slated to be a featured talent in the promotion. He started off as a babyface, but the British star ended up turning heel and pairing with Penelope Ford as a mid-card act that usually found themselves on the losing end of fights. Sabian last competed in AEW during an “Arcade Anarchy” match in March 2021 with his partner, Miro, but hasn’t been seen in the ring since. He was taken off AEW television that April after Miro attacked him following the loss — the storyline was written to cover Sabian’s need to undergo arm surgery. He’s only had one match since, going back to his roots on the indie scene when he defeated Robbie X at the fifth anniversary show of British Wrestling Revolution in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire, England.

Following Miro’s attack and his exit from television, Sabian has played “Where’s Waldo” during several AEW shows — viewers will catch him standing randomly in the crowd dressed in a suit with his box gimmick, but no focus or mention of his name has been made. Sabian seems to have embraced the idea of maintaining an air of mystery, specifically at AEW Grand Slam last September in New York City, when he was seen sitting outside Arthur Ashe Stadium signing “unauthorized” 8x10s for fans.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]