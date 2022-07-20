Week 2 of Fyter Fest kicks off tonight on AEW “Dynamite”.

The show is being headlined by a Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston. Their rivalry dates back to late last year. It led to a match at the Revolution pay-per-view this past March. Kingston earned a submission victory over Jericho on that night. However, Jericho refused to shake Kingston’s hand after the match.

The following months were transformative for Jericho. He disbanded the Inner Circle and formed a new faction of followers, the Jericho Appreciation Society. Jericho adopted a new nickname, “The Wizard”, attacking Kingston and others with fireballs.

Jericho led the JAS to victory over Kingston and his allies in a six-man tag team match on “Dynamite” this past April and in the Anarchy In The Arena match at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in May.

Last month, Kingston was poised to exact his revenge on Jericho during the closing moments of the Blood & Guts match on “Dynamite”. On top of the steel cage surrounding the double ring, Kingston had Jericho locked in the same submission hold that earned him the win at Revolution. However, before Jericho could tap out Claudio Castagnoli forced JAS member Matt Menard to submit to the Sharpshooter. For Kingston, it was a less-than-satisfying victory.

The latest escalation in the rivalry came two weeks ago when Jericho orchestrated a JAS attack on Kingston’s longtime friend Ruby Soho. Tay Conti clammed Soho’s hand in a car door.

The members of the Jericho Appreciation Society will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage, part of a cross-promotion with Warner Bros. Discovery’s “Shark Week”. Raising the stakes even further, Jericho has promised to bring his “Painmaker” persona into tonight’s match.

Tonight’s “Dynamite” will also see Darby Allin go up against House Of Black’s Brody King. Allin was the last man King eliminated when he won the Royal Rampage late last month. Their rivalry has only intensified since then.

Plus, Christian Cage will be in action. He will team with Luchasaurus against the Varsity Blonds. It’s only the second match since April for Cage.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match: Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Brody King vs. Darby Allin

AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta vs. Best Friends

Christian Cage & Luchasaurus vs. Varsity Blonds

TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan & Leila Grey vs. Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale & Athena

Tonight’s episode marks the beginning of AEW’s two-week Fyter Fest event.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s “Dynamite” and join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

