As noted earlier, AEW “Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2” will include a first-ever match when Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston battle in a “barbed wire everywhere” match as the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society (Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, & Sammy Guevara) hang above the ring in a shark cage.

But now, that’s not the only big match we know about for the second week of Fyter Fest. It was also announced on tonight’s episode of “Dynamite” that the budding rivalry between Darby Allin and Brody King will reach a quick climax when the two men compete one-on-one next Wednesday. It will be interesting to see how their respective alliances get involved in the match, if at all. — for Darby, he has Sting, and for Brody, he has The House of Black.

It was also revealed that the duo of The Varsity Blondes will go against Christian Cage & Luchasaurus in a tag team match. The two young upstarts will be aiming to get revenge on Cage after he verbally bashed the duo and then orchestrated an attack that left them passed out in the wreckage of a table.

Below is the current card for AEW “Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2” on July 20 at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia:

* Barbed Wire Everywhere Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho (Jericho Appreciation Society will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage)

* Darby Allin vs. Brody King

* Christian Cage & Luchasaurus vs. The Varsity Blondes

