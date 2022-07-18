Things appear to be rosy between AEW and WarnerBros Discovery at the moment, so much so that this week’s episode of “AEW Dynamite” will feature a bit of crossover with “Shark Week,” the popular week-long bit of programming that airs on the Discovery Channel, a sister station to AEW’s home networks, TBS and TNT. It’s a crossover that’s been expected for a few weeks now — but one AEW star Eddie Kingston isn’t interested in.

There’s only one thing Kingston is interested in regarding this week’s “Dynamite” episode, which he revealed in a chat with TV Insider.

“I don’t give a f*ck about Shark Week,” Kingston said. “I just wanted to fight Jericho, and whatever the company needs to do to have, what is that word, synergy, I’m all for it. I don’t care if it’s a shark cage or a dog cage. I just want to fight Jericho and throw him through barbed wire.”

Kingston is, of course, scheduled to wrestle Jericho this Wednesday in a “Barbed Wire Everywhere” match, the first AEW match to be based around Barbed Wire since the infamous Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution 2021. The “Shark Week” tie-in will see the other members of the Jericho Appreciation Society (Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard, and “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker) suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

This will be the second singles match between Kingston and Jericho, following Kingston’s victory over “The Wizard” at AEW Revolution back in March, and their first in-ring encounter since Kingston, along with Ortiz and Blackpool Combat Club, defeated Jericho and the JAS in Blood and Guts in June. On last week’s episode of “Dynamite”, Jericho declared that the Barbed Wire Everywhere match, in which he’ll compete under his Painmaker persona, will be the final encounter in his feud with Kingston.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]