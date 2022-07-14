It was the best of times and the worst of times for Darby Allin this past weekend. On the one hand, the AEW star got to ride a tricycle down a big air ramp at a Nitro Circus event and almost pulled off a back flip without serious injury. On the other hand, he also got blindsided by House of Black’s Brody King a few days earlier at a fan event, all due to Allin’s attempt to shake King’s hand following the latter’s loss to Jon Moxley on “AEW Dynamite” a few days earlier.

While many fans have already seen the video of Allin being attacked, the former TNT Champion decided to give them an even closer look at the beat down on Twitter, accompanied by a simple message.

“S**t,” Allin tweeted.

Those who have seen the previous video of King’s attack will find a few new things to discuss, such as King’s mocking Allin for thinking King needed his respect and a few more flipped tables than previously seen. In the end, though this video ended the same way as the last one, with King choking out Allin with a sleeper hold, much like he did to win the Royal Rampage match a few weeks ago, followed by him powerbombing Allin through a merch table to leave him in a crumpled heap.

Fortunately for Allin, he will get a chance for revenge in less than a week’s time on “Dynamite”, where he’ll go one on one with King in singles action. Before that match can take place, however, King has some other business to take care of this Friday on “Rampage.” There he will team with House of Black leader Malakai Black to go against Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver in tag team action

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]