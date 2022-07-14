The 7/15 edition of “AEW Rampage: Fyter Fest” was taped from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA after the live telecast of 7/13 “Dynamite: Fyter Fest” went off the air.

Below are the full spoilers, courtesy PWInsider.

* The House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King) defeated The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) in a tag team bout. The match ended when they nailed Reynolds with the Dante’s Inferno. After the match, Darby Allin dove off one of the tunnels to attack King, who was walking up with ramp alongside Black. Just as Black tried to get involved in the brawl, Sting made a run-in. Black and Allin continued to brawl.

* ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham forced Lee Moriarty to tap out. Bobby Cruise was the guest ring announcer.

* After his win, Gresham was interviewed by Tony Schiavone. He proclaimed himself to be the “best wrestler in the world,” which prompted Claudio Castagnoli to confront him. The tease was they would wrestle at the 7/31 Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view event for Gresham’s title.

* Athena & Kris Statlander defeated Charlotte & Robyn Renegade. After the match, Leila Grey, Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan of The Baddies stable ambushed Athena and Statlander with an attack. The babyfaces were laid out as the segment ended.

* The Gunn Club and the Acclaimed had an in-ring confrontation which led to a brawl. The Gunn Club escaped. This led to Max Caster doing a rap, taunting the Gunn Club to return to the ring and fight The Acclaimed.

* The Lucha Brothers defeated Private Party

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]