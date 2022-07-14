It appears Claudio Castagnoli vs. ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will main event the upcoming Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

The match was teased after Gresham retained his title against Lee Moriarty during the tapings for the 7/15 “Rampage: Fyterfest.” In his post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, Gresham declared himself to be the “best wrestler in the world,” prompting Castagnoli to confront him in the ring. According to PWInsider, the segment teased a Castagnoli vs. Gresham bout for ROH’s next pay-per-vew.

Earlier in the night, Castagnoli defeated Jake Hager during the live episode of “AEW Dynamite: Fyterfest” held in Savannah, Georgia.

Gresham turned heel on last week’s “Rampage,” aligning himself with Tully Blanchard’s stable, the Tully Blanchard Enterprises.

As of this writing, only three matches have been confirmed for the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, which emanates from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts on July 23.

Death Before Dishonor will be ROH’s second event since Tony Khan purchased the promotion in March, following the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event in March. At that event, Gresham defeated Bandido to become the Undisputed ROH World Champion in the main event. The show ended with Samoa Joe returning to ROH, helping Gresham fight off Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt. While Joe has not been seen on AEW/ROH TV since the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May, he has been repeatedly called out by Lethal, Dutt and Satnam Singh in recent weeks.

The announced card for Death Before Dishonor can be found below.

* Ring of Honor Pure Championship Match

Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

* Ring of Honor Television Championship Match

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Jay Lethal

* Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship Match

FTR (c) vs. The Briscoes



