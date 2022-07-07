The 7/8 edition of “AEW Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY after the live telecast of 7/6 “Dynamite” went off the air.

The big news coming out of the tapings is that ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham has turned heel, aligning himself with Tully Blanchard and The Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun). Brian Cage is also a part of the Tully Blanchard Enterprises stable.

According to PWInsider, Gresham turned on his partner Lee Moriarty after they lost to The Gates of Agony in a tag team bout.

Gresham was previously rumored to wrestle Cage at the upcoming Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, but it now appears he will be defending his title against Moriarty at the 7/23 event in Lowell, MA.

Another potential title match for Death Before Dishonor was set up during the tapings as Serena Deeb attacked ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez after their win over Kayla Sparks & Christina Marie.

As of this writing, only two matches are confirmed for Death Before Dishonor – Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta (c) for the ROH Pure Championship and Jay Lethal vs. Samoa Joe (c) for the ROH World TV Championship. As reported earlier, ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR challenged The Briscoes on Wednesday’s “AEW Dynamite” but the match has yet to be confirmed.

Death Before Dishonor will be ROH’s second event since Tony Khan purchased the promotion in March. At the Supercard of Honor, Khan’s first event as ROH owner, Gresham defeated Bandido to become the undisputed ROH World Champion in the main event.

The spoiler results from the 7/8 “AEW Rampage” can be found below.

* Eddie Kingston defeated Konosoke Takeshita

* Serena Deeb & ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez defeated Kayla Sparks & Christina Marie

* Gates of Agony (w/Tully Blanchard) defeated ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham & Lee Moriarty

* Orange Cassidy defeated Tony Nese

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]