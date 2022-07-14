Despite the fact her hand was slammed in a car door last week on “AEW Dynamite,” the injury angle for Ruby Soho is just a work, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of “Wrestling Observer Radio.”

Soho was attacked by the Jericho Appreciation Society in a backstage segment last week on AEW’s flagship show, and despite there being some question marks over whether or not the spot was done to cover up a legitimate problem for her, that is not the case. Soho is completely fine and healthy, and the angle was just put in to add more heat between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston. The friendship between Kingston and Soho is well-known amongst fans, and the issues between Kingston and Jericho are now even more personal ahead of their “barbed wire everywhere” match next week on “AEW Dynamite.”

While Soho showed up with a cast on her arm in a backstage segment on this week’s “Dynamite,” the former Riott Squad leader actually competed in a match over the weekend on the independent scene, defeating Billie Starkz at The Wrestling Revolver’s REVOLVER Cage Of Horrors event. When it comes to her AEW career, it’s unknown how long Tony Khan plans on having her sell the injury. Soho last competed for AEW on the June 22 episode of “AEW Dark: Elevation,” defeating Missa Kate. Her last televised appearance for the promotion was a tag team affair on the June 1 episode of “Dynamite.”

As noted, Jericho and Kingston will be competing in singles action next week on “Dynamite” in the latest (and possibly final) installment of their long-running feud. Jericho has promised to bring back his “Painmaker” persona for the encounter, while the other four members of his stable, the Jericho Appreciation Society, will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

