This past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite took place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. Before the show got going, Kip Sabian held another “unauthorized” meet and greet with fans where he wore a box on his head and scribbled random things on his 8x10s.

Earlier this month we wrote about Sabian doing this at the AEW All Out Fan Fest. He didn’t talk to fans that approached him and scratched the face out of his photos as he is working on a new “Underrated, Over It” gimmick.

As noted, Sabian has been out of action after undergoing arm surgery in May.

A fan asked him on Wednesday about his injury and he wrote “recovery” on the 8×10. Sabian was then asked when he’d be back in the ring and he also wrote, “soon.”

Apparently, Sabian even sat outside the venue while the show was ongoing. Multiple fans commented on social media that they walked right by him, not realizing that’s who was under the box.