Things look to be looking up for Kip Sabian. In a tweet that you can see below, the AEW star announced that the surgery on his injured arm had gone smoothly.

“Surgery was a success,” Sabian stated. “Now we rebuild. Thanks everyone who reached out.”

Sabian had previously announced the surgery on May 2. In a tweet, which you can see below, he sarcastically thanked his former tag team partner Miro for his situation, while posting a gif from the film Venom.

“Thanks @ToBeMiro,” Sabian tweeted. “Surgery incoming. Eyes finally opened.

Sabian’s last AEW appearance was on April 28, where he was attacked by Miro backstage in response to the duo losing Arcade Anarchy against Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy on March 31. During the attack Miro slammed a door onto Sabian’s arm, writing him off while he got surgery on the same arm. A return date for Sabian is thus far unknown. Miro has since gone on to win the AEW TNT Championship, defeating Darby Allin for the title on the May 12 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Despite being a consistent presence on AEW programming since joining AEW in 2019, Sabian has only wrestled nine times for the promotion since September and only four times prior to March. Reports in January revealed Sabian was dealing with an undisclosed injury that was limiting him in ring, though its unknown if this is the same injury that required surgery now. It is also unknown if Sabian will continue to manager his wife, AEW star Penelope Ford, while he recovers from injury.