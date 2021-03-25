QT Marshall cut a promo on tonight’s AEW Dynamite talking about his frustration of being the shadow of his friend, Cody Rhodes. Marshall wanted to prove he’s better than his buddy in an exhibition match on next week’s show. Cody came out and accepted the match, noting that Arn Anderson would be the special guest referee.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will once against team-up with The Good Brothers against The Lucha Brothers and Laredo Kid. Omega blindsided Kid after tonight’s trios match, but Penta and Fenix got some revenge by taking down the champion soon after.

Miro and Kip Sabian will also face Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy in an Arcade Anarchy Match (exact rules are unknown at the moment). As noted, Christian Cage is set to make his AEW in-ring debut against Frankie Kazarian.

Below is the full lineup:

* Christian Cage vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall (Exhibition Match – Arn Anderson to be referee)

* Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Miro and Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford (Arcade Anarchy)

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and Tay Conti vs. The Bunny with Matt Hardy and Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero

* Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers with Don Callis vs. The Lucha Brothers and Laredo Kid