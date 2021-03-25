Christian Cage will make his AEW in-ring debut next week.

During a backstage interview, Christian was interrupted by SCU’s Frankie Kazarian. The former AEW Tag Champion referenced Christian’s shirt, which reads “Out Work Everyone,” and asked when “the work” part of the catchphrase came in. Christian responded, saying next week, setting up his AEW singles debut against Frankie Kazarian to take place on next week’s AEW Dynamite.

This will be Christian’s first traditional wrestling match in over seven years. The former World Champion last wrestled a fatal four-way on the March 24, 2014 Monday Night RAW, which coincidentally came exactly seven years before tonight’s announcement.

The Instant Classic did wrestle an impromptu unsanctioned match against Randy Orton last summer, but lost in seconds after taking a low blow and a punt kick from the Apex Predator. Christian would make his physical in-ring return at January’s Royal Rumble, before ultimately signing and debuting with All Elite at AEW Revolution.

You can see Christian’s announcement below: