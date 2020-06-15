Tonight's WWE RAW main event saw former World Heavyweight Champion Christian return to the ring for an Unsanctioned Match against Randy Orton.

This was Christian's first time stepping in the ring to get physical since he was forced to retire due to concussion issues in March 2014. While he didn't really get physical, he did take bumps in the ring.

The match started with an interruption from WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who appeared earlier during a backstage segment to try and talk Christian out of the match, as did Big Show. Christian told Flair he appreciated the concern, but he couldn't let Orton get away with what he said earlier in the show. The bell then rang and The Nature Boy turned on Christian by hitting him with a low blow.

Christian then went down and Orton delivered a punt kick. Christian was laid face-down before Orton took his time turning him over, then covering for the pin to win. The match ran at 1 minute from bell to bell.

There's no word yet on what WWE has next for the Orton vs. Edge and Christian feud but he is obviously not injured. WWE posted a teaser earlier on Monday and said there were rumors of both Edge and Orton suffering injuries during "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" at WWE Backlash on Sunday, which was won by Orton. There was no mention of Orton being injured but it was later confirmed that Edge suffered a torn triceps in his right arm. He underwent surgery and is already back at home rehabbing the injury. There's no official timetable for his return but an injury like that usually requires 8 months or so for recovery.

Stay tuned for updates. Below are a few shots from tonight's Orton vs. Christian feud on RAW:

