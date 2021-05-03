For the past couple weeks, Miro has been looking for Kip Sabian after their loss in March to Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor in a Arcade Anarchy match. Clearly unhappy with the loss, Miro is refocusing himself as he looks to capture gold in AEW.

On last week’s show, Sabian was in the corner of Penelope Ford for her match against Kris Statlander. Backstage, Sabian met up with Miro, only to get completely destroyed by him.

At one point during the attack, Miro told Sabian it was time to “pay his dues” and slammed a metal door against his arm. He quickly hugged Sabian and said, “I forgive you.”

Sabian revealed that he will need surgery. While he blamed Miro for the surgery, Sabian has not wrestled since the March 24th episode of Dynamite, where he teamed with Miro in a losing effort to Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy.

Sabian tweted,”Thanks @ToBeMiro. Surgery incoming. Eyes finally opened. #Superbad”

There is currently no word on how much TV time Sabian will miss.