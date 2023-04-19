Update On Hangman Adam Page's Contract Status With AEW

Wrestling free agency may be on the verge of a situation not seen in a long time come 2024, with several big names reportedly having their contracts due. This includes AEW stars like current World Champion MJF, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, as well as WWE stars Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch. Evidently, you can also add "Hangman" Adam Page to the list. Fightful Select reports that Page and AEW are currently negotiating a new contract, signaling that he too will have his deal expiring within the next year. Along with the Bucks, Page was one of the first signings announced when AEW launched in 2019, and presumably received a similar three-year deal with a two-year add-on option, though that has not been confirmed.

Discussions between Page and AEW on a contract extension began rather recently, thus making it unknown how far along, or far apart, the two sides are at this given time. The negotiations take place during arguably the most important period of AEW's history, as the promotion similarly looks to lock up Omega and the Bucks to long-term deals, navigate a potential CM Punk return, following his well-documented history with the Elite and Page, and run All In at Wembley Stadium this August.

In the meantime, there's still plenty left for the former AEW World Champion to do onscreen, as Page, Omega, and the Bucks have loosely reunited for the first time in years to combat a common enemy in the Blackpool Combat Club. The feud has led to Page not being seen on AEW TV in two weeks after he was assaulted by BCC members Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta with a screwdriver on "AEW Dynamite."