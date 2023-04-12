AEW Dynamite Results (4/12): Two Title Defenses, Chris Jericho Vs. Keith Lee

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for April 12, 2023.

This week's episode will feature two title matches as Silas Young has answered Powerhouse Hobbs' open challenge for a shot at the AEW TNT Championship. Meanwhile, Orange Cassidy will be looking to extend his International Championship reign when he defends against the House of Black's Buddy Matthews, who'll be looking to add more gold to his collection following his stable's World Trios Championship win at AEW Revolution.

Elsewhere, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho of The Outcasts will team up to face Riho and Skye Blue. Blue recently signed a full-time AEW contract following last week's "AEW Rampage, and she'll be looking to continue her celebrations with a victory over The Outcasts members. That isn't the only tag team bout that's scheduled to take place, though, as the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli are set to face The Elite's allies Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler — but will there be blood?

Tonight's "Dynamite" will also host a never-before-seen match-up, as Chris Jericho and Keith Lee will collide for the first time ever. Lee took umbrage with Jericho disrespecting Adam Cole on last week's show, and he's out to make an example of the veteran. Lee's former tag team partner Swerve Strickland will also be in action as he's scheduled to face Darby Allin. Finally, AEW World Champion MJF will be in attendance to say a few words.