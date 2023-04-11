Powerhouse Hobbs TNT Title Defense Added To AEW Dynamite

Powerhouse Hobbs is set to defend the AEW TNT Championship this week. All Elite Wrestling announced on Tuesday that Hobbs will be defending the title against two-time former Ring of Honor World Television Champion Silas Young on Wednesday night's episode of "Dynamite."

One of Young's last matches on "Dynamite" was a loss to "Hangman" Adam Page on June 22, 2022. Two months later, he was on the losing side of a tag team match against the current AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR and Wardlow.

Hobbs has held the TNT Title since he defeated then-champion Wardlow in a Falls Count Anywhere match on the March 8 episode of "Dynamite." Hobbs' last title defense was on the March 25 episode of "Rampage," when he faced Penta El Zero Miedo. Hobbs' only other televised title defense was against Penta's brother Rey Fenix during the "Rampage: St. Patrick's Day Slam" special.

AEW also announced on Tuesday that Riho and Skye Blue will be teaming together to go against The Outcasts' Ruby Soho and Toni Storm. On last Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite," Riho unsuccessfully challenged AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter.

Other matches on the card for Wednesday's "Dynamite" include Keith Lee versus Chris Jericho, Darby Allin versus Swerve Strickland, and The Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli versus Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa. Also, Orange Cassidy will be defending the AEW International Championship against House of Black's Buddy Matthews. Wednesday's "Dynamite" will be taking place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.