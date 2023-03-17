AEW Rampage: St. Patrick's Day Slam Live Coverage (03/17) - TNT Championship Match, Daniel Garcia Vs. Brody King, Taya Valkyrie Makes In-Ring Debut

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage: St. Patrick's Day Slam" on March 17, 2023, coming to you from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada at a special start time of 11:30 PM ET!

Just a little over a week after defeating Wardlow in a Falls Count Anywhere Match to win the TNT Championship on the March 8 episode of "AEW Dynamite" (with a little help from QT Marshall), Powerhouse Hobbs issued an open challenge for his newly won title. Rey Fenix answered the call, and tonight, the pair will collide in Hobbs' first defense.

Daniel Garcia will be going one-on-one with one third of the reigning AEW World Trios Champions, Brody King. The two men met in the ring two days ago on "Dynamite" when they competed for the Trios titles with their respective factions, the Jericho Appreciation Society and House of Black.

Two other members of the J.A.S. will be in action tonight, as "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker will be taking on former WWE talent The Bollywood Boyz, Menard and Parker have been making attempts as of late to get former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed to join them and their stablemates, but have been unsuccessful thus far. This ultimately led to a heated encounter between the two teams last week.

Former AAA, MLW, and Impact Wrestling star Taya Valkyrie made her stunning debut in AEW this past Wednesday when she confronted the undefeated Jade Cargill following her TBS Championship match against Nicole Matthews. Tonight, she will be competing in an AEW ring for the first time ever.