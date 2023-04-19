Will Ospreay Thinks All In At Wembley Stadium Needs Variety Despite Being An AEW Show

There are four months remaining until AEW's biggest undertaking yet, All In at Wembley Stadium in London, England, but that hasn't stopped people from already dissecting the upcoming event. This includes how many people have signed up for the All In pre-sale, taking place on May 2, and most importantly, just what, or who will be featured on the All In card. On that note, NJPW star Will Ospreay has a few ideas. Speaking with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ospreay explained that, while All In should largely be an AEW show, it wouldn't hurt to have some talent outside of the promotion involved.

"Obviously this is a AEW show," Ospreay said. "The priority should be [Tony Khan's] talent, but I do hope it's about variety because I think if you have a finger in a bunch of pies, you're reaching out to every market of wrestling fan and bringing it to Wembley." One naturally assumes that Ospreay considers himself a talent that could add variety to the event. The 29-year-old, who will turn 30 days after tickets go on sale for All In, was born in the London Borough of Havering and raised in Essex, only an hour away from Wembley Stadium. Ospreay has also continued to be a presence in the UK wrestling scene despite his NJPW obligations, primarily working for Revolution Pro Wrestling.

At this time, it remains unclear whether AEW will be using only contracted talent for All In, or if wrestlers from partner promotions such as NJPW, AAA, DDT, and others will be involved. The event will come two months after the second edition of AEW and NJPW's supershow Forbidden Door, which will be held on June 24 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.