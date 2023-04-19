Kota Ibushi Hoping To Talk To Tony Khan Soon, Thinks He Should Be At AEW All In

Following his departure from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, it seems Kota Ibushi is ready to go all in with AEW.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion revealed on Wednesday that Ibushi and Kenny Omega have talked recently as Ibushi is hoping to be in contact with AEW President Tony Khan soon. On the heels of AEW announcing All In London at Wembley Stadium, the former IWGP World Champion is hopeful to compete on the big card.

"All In is taking place in Wembley Stadium come August, right? Perhaps if I could face Chris Jericho or Hangman Page in a singles match or with the Golden Elite. Maybe the Golden [Lovers]," Ibushi stated. He also added, "I think something super special is needed. Especially if you want to fill out every seat. I believe I'm the essence that's necessary and my mental and physical state is the strongest it has ever been, so I'm very confident about it."

The 40-year-old recently returned to the ring for two GCW matches during WrestleMania weekend after a shoulder injury kept him out of action since October 2021. Ibushi re-signed with NJPW in 2019 but officially became a free agent again at the start of this year after an apparent falling out behind the scenes.

Ibushi has yet to compete in AEW despite having several friends in the company. Taking part in All In London would mark a full circle moment as Ibushi headlined the inaugural All In 2018 pay-per-view when he teamed with The Young Bucks to beat Rey Mysterio, Rey Fenix, and Bandido in the main event.