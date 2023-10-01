Sami Callihan Officially A Free Agent After Impact Wrestling Contract Expires

After a six-year run with Impact Wrestling, Sami Callihan is officially a free agent. News of Callihan's impending departure first emerged last week, as his Impact contract was set to expire on September 30, effectively making him a free agent on October 1. As such, Callihan is free to speak with other wrestling promotions for potential bookings.

While Callihan has finished up his work with Impact Wrestling, Fightful Select reports that both sides seemed to have parted on amicable terms, despite a new deal failing to be reached. Callihan leaves behind one reign as Impact World Champion, a title he won by defeating Brian Cage in a steel cage match in October 2019. The deathmatch specialist later lost the championship to Tessa Blanchard at the 2020 Hard to Kill pay-per-view, which crowned Blanchard as the first female Impact World Champion.

Backed by his success in running Pro Wrestling REVOLVER, Callihan is reportedly being considered for producer roles in multiple wrestling companies now, although the identities of those promotions are currently unknown. Fightful added, though, that Callihan has received great support from his long-time cohort Jon Moxley, who is currently pushing for him to join All Elite Wrestling.

This note comes days after Callihan notably posted a photo on X, formerly Twitter, of himself alongside Moxley from their time on the independent circuit. Together, they were known as The Switchblade Conspiracy. Moxley and Callihan's most recent tag team contest occurred last year at REVOLVER's Sunday FunBey event, where the duo defeated The Unit (JT Dunn & Logan James) in a Switchblade Rules match.