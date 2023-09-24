Backstage News On Sami Callihan's Impact Wrestling Future Amid Contract Speculation

Sami Callihan's future with Impact Wrestling is up in the air, as his contract is reportedly set to expire. Fightful Select has learned that Callihan's current deal is set to run out next week, and he's currently free to speak to other promotions.

That said, it's believed that Callihan and Impact Wrestling's powers that be are keen for him to stick around. While it remains to be seen if the former Impact World Champion will sign an extension, it's believed that the deathmatch specialist will remain with the company he's been part of since 2017.

Of course, Callihan becoming a free agent might catch the attention of other companies. The 36-year-old has a wealth of experience having competed in WWE, NJPW, MLW, and countless other promotions. WWE fans arguably know him best for his tenure as Solomon Crowe in "NXT," but he's arguably become a bigger deal since leaving the sports entertainment promotion.

Callihan's contract expiring soon is consistent with previous updates about his future. Back in December of last year, it was noted that Callihan's contract was set to end at some point in 2023. What's more, it was reported that several promoters were reportedly keeping tabs on the situation, but the companies who are reportedly interested in acquiring his services haven't been publicized yet.

Callihan's last Impact Wrestling was on September 22, when he teamed with Rich Swann to defeat Laredo Kid and Black Taurus.