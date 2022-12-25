Backstage News On Sami Callihan's Contract Status

Could one former IMPACT World Champion's run with the promotion be coming to an end soon? That remains to be seen, but the future of Sami Callihan in the company is a source of much speculation at the moment, according to a report by Fightful Select.

The report states that Callihan's contract could be set to expire in the next few months. At least this was the case a few months ago, though it's entirely possible that he's put pen to paper on an extension since the previous update made the rounds. As of this writing, neither IMPACT Wrestling nor Callihan himself has provided clarification on his current contract status. Callihan was originally set to become a free agent in early 2021, but he signed a two-year contract extension in the end.

However, the uncertainty regarding Callihan's future has reportedly caught the interest of outside promoters, but the report didn't mention which companies are supposed to be interested in the IMPACT star. Callihan also runs Pro Wrestling Revolver, which is regarded as one of the most successful independent wrestling companies in the United States.

Callihan previously competed as Solomon Crowe on WWE's "NXT" brand between 2013 and 2015, before requesting his release so that he could make a name for himself elsewhere. While he's regarded by some fans as one of the indie stars who underperformed in WWE, he has since solidified himself as a big name outside of the promotion. His time in WWE was dogged by injuries and a general lack of creative direction for the star, but his time in IMPACT has seen him positioned as a main event-level talent.