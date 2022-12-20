10 Indie Stars Who Underperformed In WWE

Since the mid 1980s, WWE has been a mainstream staple for professional wrestling. The WWE quite literally created and cornered the national wrestling market. Vince McMahon achieved dominance by buying out all the competition and building a television audience. He did this on the back of stars like Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Steve Austin and The Rock (to name a few).

Naturally other promotions popped up, but few were seen as a viable threat — except, of course, WCW and recently AEW. Despite not being credible challengers, though, many of these companies became hotbeds for breeding talent. ROH, PWG, Chikara, Dragon Gate and many others created indie stars. A lot of WWE main event talent came from the indie scene. Daniel Bryan, CM Punk, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles are all examples of indie stars who made it in WWE.

It is also fair to say that there is a division between WWE wrestling and the indie scene. In fact this division has worked its way into WWE promos. These promos feel like a look behind the curtain — that WWE perhaps sees the indie stars as less then. For every AJ Styles that made it, there are many who don't. It could be an issue of timing, injuries, the gimmick they used or something as simple not getting a push. This piece will examine those stars who didn't quite reach the heights.