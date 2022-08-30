The 6 Best And 6 Worst NXT Call Ups

From the early 2010s to late 2021, there were fewer brands in professional wrestling more forward thinking than NXT. Originally helmed by Triple H and the late Dusty Rhodes, the former FCW would be retooled into a new brand with a simple mission: prepare the next generation of WWE main eventers for the likes of "Raw" and "SmackDown." As the brand kept building steam, hardcore internet fans would soon swarm like flies to the WWE Network's then-best kept secret. Soon enough the phrase "We Are NXT" became a battle cry for an ever growing section of the wrestling fandom.

For much of the 2010s, when a new face arrived on the main roster, it was directly from the black and yellow brand. Sadly, not every experiment from NXT resulted in a new megastar — and sometimes it was exactly the opposite. Whether it was their behavior or WWE's main roster creative hindering them, not every wrestler successfully transitioned to prime time. These are six of the best and six worst call ups from the original NXT brand.