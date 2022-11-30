Facts About Colt Cabana Only Hardcore Fans Know

Colt Cabana is a unique case study as a wrestler. In his decades-long career, he has worked for some of the biggest, most popular promotions, but he's also taken indie bookings all across the United States and wrestled in many countries all over the world. He's a well-respected worker inside the ring and is generally well-liked in the locker room, with the one major exception being CM Punk. All that considered, he has managed to make an even greater impact outside of the ring due in large part to his success in podcasting and his overall entrepreneurial savvy. Truly, the wrestling landscape, especially in the indies, would look very different today without "Boom Boom."

Cabana's life both in and outside of the ring is incredibly fascinating, making him one of wrestling's most interesting characters. That is really saying something in an industry that is full of some pretty out of this world personalities. From his ring accolades to personal details and everywhere in between, here are 12 facts about Colt Cabana only hardcore fans know.