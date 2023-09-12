WWE's Former Mandy Rose Teases Being A 'Free Agent' Soon, Potential Wrestling Return

Could Mandy Rose be making a return to pro wrestling?

The former "NXT" Women's Champion hasn't been seen in a wrestling ring since December 2022 shortly before she was let go from WWE. Since then, she has become a self-made millionaire through her exclusive content page and continues to tease a return to the squared circle.

During a Q&A session on her Instagram stories, one fan asked Rose if she will wrestle again. The former "Tough Enough" competitor responded, "Funny you asked... your girl may or may not be a free agent very soon." She then followed it with eye emojis.

Mandy Rose/Instagram

Rose was reportedly fired from WWE in December for posting content on a subscription-based platform. She lost the "NXT" Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez the night before her release after holding the gold for 413 days. She was "very hurt" by the events that transpired, and despite wanting to have another income stream outside of WWE, Rose noted that "everyone's replaceable in our business."

When Renee Paquette interviewed Rose in February, she noted that she wasn't ruling out a return to wrestling. "I haven't ruled it out for sure, it's not like the boots are hung up and stuff," Rose said. "It's just right now, it's not my main focus but definitely for the future, maybe."

Most WWE stars have a standard 90-day non-compete clause attached to their contracts when releases happen. With Rose referencing her free agency coming soon, there has been speculation surrounding what kind of non-compete Rose has been under over the last nine months.