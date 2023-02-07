Mandy Rose Addresses Possibility Of Joining AEW

After Mandy Rose's 413-day reign as "WWE NXT" Women's Champion came to a screeching halt, WWE announced that Rose's tenure with the company had also come to an end. Rose's release came due to adult content she had been posting on her FanTime page, where Rose made $500,000 in the week after she was let go. Despite raking in cash since, Rose was a regular presence on WWE television for over seven years, and is now out of the wrestling business in the blink of an eye.

During an interview with Renee Paquette on "The Sessions," Mandy Rose spoke about her future in wrestling, and whether or not she'll compete in the ring again. Paquette, who works for AEW, asked Rose if she'd ever consider making her way to Tony Khan's company. Rose has a history with several AEW talents, having been partners with Dustin Rhodes in WWE's Mixed Match Challenge, and teamed with Saraya as part of the Absolution faction. The former "NXT" Women's Champion said it would be "nice" to reunite with her "old schools" in AEW, but hasn't decided if she'll come back into the wrestling business so soon.

"I haven't ruled it out for sure, it's not like the boots are hung up and stuff," Rose said. "It's just right now, it's not my main focus but definitely for the future, maybe." Since WWE released Rose, Roxanne Perez has taken over as "NXT" Women's Champion, a move that was made in short order despite a long feud being planned. Perez defeated Rose's former Toxic Attraction partners Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne at Vengeance Day to retain her itle, which led to a reaction from Rose, simply stating she was "proud" of her girls for the performance.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Sessions with Renee Paquette" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.