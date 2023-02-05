Mandy Rose Reacts To Toxic Attraction's NXT Vengeance Day Performance

Mandy Rose may no longer be part of WWE after being released by the company on December 14, but the former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion was watching NXT's Vengeance Day this weekend and she was left impressed by the performances of her former Toxic Attraction stablemates.

Rose took to Twitter to say, "Proud of my girls," after they competed in a triple threat match against each other and Roxanne Perez for the title that Rose had previously held for 413 days. Rose was previously the leader of their group, and she was defeated by Perez for the gold in what ended up being her final ever WWE match.

Jacy Jane and Gigi Dolin have continued working together since Rose's departure, and they got the chance to compete against Perez at "NXT's" first televised event outside of Orlando since the Stand and Deliver show during WrestleMania weekend last year. Dolin and Jayne worked together throughout the majority of the match, but they did end up turning on one another in the middle of the bout before coming back together again after.

However, while Rose might have been proud of their performances, the former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions were unable to capture the gold as Perez retained the title after sending Dolin crashing through a table, allowing her to hit Jayne with a Super Pop Rocks to get the victory.

It remains to be seen what is next for Jayne and Dolin, and the same can be said for Rose. She is currently continuing to create content on her personal FanTime account, which has seen her earn over $1 million, but it remains to be seen if she will continue wrestling in the future.